Wallace Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,160,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,513,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

