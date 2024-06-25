Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $405,000 Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKL stock traded down $11.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,580.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,064. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,568.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,495.22. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

