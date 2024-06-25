Wallace Advisory Group LLC Invests $905,000 in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC owned 0.27% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNMA. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,977,000. Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,077,000. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,748,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 791,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,350,000 after buying an additional 65,125 shares during the period.

NASDAQ GNMA traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 18,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,063. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $44.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1493 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

