Wallace Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 73.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 0.3 %

SPSC traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $185.14. The stock had a trading volume of 77,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,409. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.55. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.96 and a 12-month high of $218.74. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPSC. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.25.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

