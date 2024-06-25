Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 181 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EME traded down $3.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.31. The company had a trading volume of 246,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,782. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.26 and a 52 week high of $401.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $372.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

