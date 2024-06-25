Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,247 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.3% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 279,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after buying an additional 19,710 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 412,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 195,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after buying an additional 69,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 185.4% during the first quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 27,935 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST remained flat at $50.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,421. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

