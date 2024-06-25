Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,277 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,948,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,948,172. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.