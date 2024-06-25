Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 62 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,653 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 1.0% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its position in Salesforce by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,566,055,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $207,756,000 after acquiring an additional 194,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,936,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $228,265.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,357.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,837 shares in the company, valued at $31,936,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,787 shares of company stock valued at $154,295,433 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CRM traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,075,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,885,263. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.63. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

