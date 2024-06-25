Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Boosted by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 217.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,668 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Walmart by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 153,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 97,286 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 24.9% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in Walmart by 206.1% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Walmart by 203.0% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 85,925 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 57,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Walmart by 147.7% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 897,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,001,000 after acquiring an additional 535,184 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $798,131.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,888.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares in the company, valued at $244,687,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

View Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $67.42. 20,857,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,155,238. The company has a market cap of $542.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $69.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.