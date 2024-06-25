Wealth Management Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,807. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $105.10.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

