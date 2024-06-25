Wealth Management Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVUS. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.17. 21,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,028. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.57 and a 1 year high of $90.91.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.