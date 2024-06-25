Wealth Management Partners LLC Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 31.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% in the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.0% in the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.70. 1,033,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,378,311. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $357.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.08 and its 200-day moving average is $154.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

