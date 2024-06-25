Wealth Management Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,927 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.66 on Tuesday, reaching $175.44. 1,859,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,550,238. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.98. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.69 billion. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Argus lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

