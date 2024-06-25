Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases 78 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 620 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price target on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Melius downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

Shares of ADBE traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $527.88. The company had a trading volume of 489,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,888. The company has a market capitalization of $236.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

