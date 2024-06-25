Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 3,378 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 2.1% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.12. 587,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,996. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.86. The company has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.