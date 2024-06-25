Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Price Target to $52.00

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler Companies reissued a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dayforce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dayforce from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.13.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dayforce

Dayforce Stock Performance

Shares of DAY stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 152.16, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.25. Dayforce has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.15 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dayforce will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dayforce

(Get Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.