WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W downgraded WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.79. 569,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.64. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $122.30 and a 1-year high of $195.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In related news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $90,861.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $852,923.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,754,960 shares of company stock valued at $303,728,784 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also

