West Coast Financial LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.4% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 214.8% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.09.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,083 shares of company stock worth $6,302,285 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ACN traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $308.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.09. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

