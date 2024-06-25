West Coast Financial LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766,110 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,259,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,725,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,653,000 after acquiring an additional 97,614 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,458,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,530,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,258,000 after purchasing an additional 47,415 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.91. 114,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,354. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

