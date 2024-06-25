West Coast Financial LLC Decreases Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International during the third quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 109,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Albany International by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albany International

In other news, CFO Robert D. Starr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.44 per share, with a total value of $84,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at $220,388.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $582,937.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert D. Starr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.44 per share, with a total value of $84,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albany International Trading Down 1.1 %

Albany International stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average is $90.36. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $313.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.41 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

