West Coast Financial LLC Has $7.20 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,743,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,052,229,000 after purchasing an additional 173,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ResMed by 102.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,966,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,503,000 after acquiring an additional 46,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,225,000 after acquiring an additional 95,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

ResMed Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.90. 1,268,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,570. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.78. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $229.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 29.49%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $209,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,104,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,151 shares of company stock worth $6,666,409 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

