West Coast Financial LLC Sells 1,330 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 510.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of PRF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.95. 107,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,625. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

