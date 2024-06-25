West Coast Financial LLC Sells 393 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

West Coast Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,844,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,382,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,245,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $135,630,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Clorox by 75.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,161,000 after purchasing an additional 487,974 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.32. 435,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.53 and a 200-day moving average of $143.98. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

