West Paces Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

West Paces Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.80. 2,067,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.87. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

