West Paces Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 52.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 83.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 19,747 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 57,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,110,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock traded down $3.32 on Tuesday, reaching $295.21. 1,110,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,451. The company has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $209.25 and a 1 year high of $302.75.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

In related news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

