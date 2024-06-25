West Paces Advisors Inc. Sells 255 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $247,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,843,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,360. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.49. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

