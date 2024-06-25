Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.79

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.79 and last traded at $39.72, with a volume of 444872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.55.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.875 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.59%.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $323,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 16.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 13.1% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 143,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,953,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,997,000 after buying an additional 77,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Articles

