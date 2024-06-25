Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Acquires 3,512 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $117.97. 352,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,938. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $121.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

