Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Has $9.30 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $414,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VBK traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.97. 314,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.47.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.