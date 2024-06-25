Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

V stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $276.17. 24,149,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,565,144. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.02 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

