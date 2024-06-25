Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Takes $1.12 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.19. The company had a trading volume of 22,266,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,038,238. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.47.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

