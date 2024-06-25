Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,551 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arista Networks Price Performance
Shares of ANET stock traded down $8.17 on Monday, reaching $329.19. 2,410,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,540. The company has a market cap of $103.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.57 and a 200-day moving average of $276.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $149.09 and a one year high of $345.89.
Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.78.
Insider Activity at Arista Networks
In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.24, for a total value of $6,813,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,329,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total transaction of $592,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,463,341.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.24, for a total transaction of $6,813,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,329,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $71,801,440. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Arista Networks Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
