Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,551 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock traded down $8.17 on Monday, reaching $329.19. 2,410,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,540. The company has a market cap of $103.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.57 and a 200-day moving average of $276.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $149.09 and a one year high of $345.89.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANET

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.24, for a total value of $6,813,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,329,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total transaction of $592,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,463,341.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.24, for a total transaction of $6,813,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,329,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $71,801,440. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.