Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $360,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total transaction of $27,909,602.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,852,866.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,833 shares of company stock worth $131,249,183 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock traded up $6.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,328.05. The stock had a trading volume of 258,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,333. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $802.46 and a twelve month high of $1,369.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,297.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,178.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,403.88.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

