WhiteCoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.67 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $22,616.80 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00015346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.34 or 0.00115387 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

