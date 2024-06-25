Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of WGO opened at $54.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.72. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $53.13 and a 1 year high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.99.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

