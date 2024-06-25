Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Hovde Group

Hovde Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Hovde Group currently has a $100.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.38.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $96.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.77. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

