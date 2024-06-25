WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Plans Dividend of $0.29

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous dividend of $0.13.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,135. The company has a market capitalization of $368.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $34.74.
About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.