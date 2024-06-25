WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Plans Dividend of $0.07

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 34,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,480. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $22.59.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile
