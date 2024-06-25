WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Declares Dividend of $0.18

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
DGRW traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,985. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $61.21 and a 52 week high of $79.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.65.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
