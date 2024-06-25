Worth Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Worth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 91.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,858 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,311,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,368,000 after buying an additional 449,954 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,402,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after buying an additional 73,689 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 818,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after buying an additional 49,332 shares during the period. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,896,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1,462.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 797,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after buying an additional 746,178 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.28. 2,224,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,154. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

