Worth Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 83,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 139.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 52,366 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 65.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $831,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

MGK traded down $3.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $310.10. The stock had a trading volume of 228,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,911. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.10 and a one year high of $317.79.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

