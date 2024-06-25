Worth Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $87,000.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of JAAA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.85. 2,250,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,444. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.59 and a 52-week high of $51.38.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
