Worth Asset Management LLC Invests $567,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $500.49. 7,017,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,193,157. The company has a market cap of $453.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $505.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $481.57 and a 200-day moving average of $464.51.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.