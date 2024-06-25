Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 4,333 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Worth Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.5% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.25. The stock had a trading volume of 45,898,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,921,773. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.54. The stock has a market cap of $259.01 billion, a PE ratio of 235.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

