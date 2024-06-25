Wrapped Everscale Price Reaches $0.0571 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for about $0.0571 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $23.24 million and $33,625.69 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Everscale alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 406,807,567 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 406,807,566.77446977. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05718371 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $32,799.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Everscale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Everscale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.