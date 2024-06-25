Wrapped Matic Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $87.75 Million (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Matic has a market capitalization of $87.75 million and approximately $17.72 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Matic token can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00000925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 153,311,493 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 153,088,101.88902265. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.56880778 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3312 active market(s) with $30,224,517.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

