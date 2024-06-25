Wrapped XDC 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $147,865.57 (WXDC)

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped XDC coin can currently be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped XDC has a total market cap of $7.03 million and $147,865.57 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped XDC

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 221,844,021 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 223,545,113.832394. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.03185624 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $101,841.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using U.S. dollars.

