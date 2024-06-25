X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG) vs. Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Financial Comparison

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) and X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of Perion Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of X3 shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Perion Network shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of X3 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Perion Network has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X3 has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perion Network 13.94% 20.70% 14.56% X3 N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perion Network and X3’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Perion Network and X3’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perion Network $743.16 million 0.54 $117.41 million $2.10 3.98 X3 $16.83 million 0.04 -$109.60 million N/A N/A

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than X3.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Perion Network and X3, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perion Network 0 6 0 0 2.00 X3 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perion Network currently has a consensus price target of $24.60, suggesting a potential upside of 194.26%. Given Perion Network’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Perion Network is more favorable than X3.

Summary

Perion Network beats X3 on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform. The company also provides supply management platform; demand management platform for campaign planning and design; analytics platform, which provides information and performance insights; creative platform, a robust media platform; and an AI platform that uses machine learning to bring intelligence to the various phases of campaigns. In addition, it offers an actionable performance monitoring platform to support the various phases of campaign management; an online video player and integrated ad server to upload, manage, and stream video content; content monetization system, which integrates ads within the content layouts at the page level. Further, the company provides a publisher management system that provides analytics and performance optimization tools, as well as reports; search-demand management systems; monetization products that integrate and onboards demand vendors; and AI Systems. Additionally, it offers Intelligent HUB (iHUB), which connects the supply and demand sides of the marketplace; and strategic optimization of relevant traits (SORT), a provisional patent technology that eliminates the need for cookies. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About X3

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading. The company was formerly known as Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. and changed its name to X3 Holdings Co Ltd. in January 2024. X3 Holdings Co Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Singapore.

