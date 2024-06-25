ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading 0% Higher

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.26. Approximately 438,512 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,528,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.34). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is -4.35%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,446.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 151,102 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 99,477 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,204.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 160,397 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

