Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Trading 0.6% Higher

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $182.49 and last traded at $182.20. Approximately 272,792 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,243,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.21.

Get Zscaler alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Zscaler by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.